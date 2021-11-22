The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SDM) in Alton offered free dental services for veterans on Veteran’s Day again this year and saw their biggest turnout yet. More than 100 veterans received dental care worth more than $70,000.
SIUE SDM Director of Community Dentistry Katie Kosten tells the Big Z they offered free exams, cleanings, fillings, and extractions.
This is the 4th year in a row the dental school has held the event, which combined have offered more than $180,000 worth of free dental care.