The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine in Alton offered free dental services for veterans on Veterans Day again this year and saw the biggest turnout yet.
More than 100 veterans received dental care worth more than $70,000.
SIUE SDM Director of Community Dentistry Katie Kosten said they offered free exams, cleanings, fillings, and extractions.
This is the fourth year in a row the dental school has offered the event, which combined have provided more than $180,000 worth of free dental care.