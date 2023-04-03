Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster declaration on Sunday for areas hit hard by severe weather last Friday. The declaration goes into effect immediately with state aid available for the communities that need help with recovery. One person was killed and several injured when a roof collapsed at the Apollo theater in Belvidere last Friday night.
A small tornado was also confirmed near the town of Salem in southeastern Illinois, and a small tornado hit Sherman and Riverton, north and east of Springfield.
The Storm Prediction Center has once again highlighted all of Illinois and Missouri in a "slight" risk zone, with the Riverbend and areas to our north and west in an "enhanced" risk zone. Now, a section of northeastern Missouri and west central Illinois is listed in a “moderate” risk meaning a severe weather outbreak is likely. That includes places like Quincy, Hannibal, Jacksonville and up to the Quad Cities. You are once again encouraged to keep yourself aware of changing weather conditions and have a plan to seek shelter if needed.