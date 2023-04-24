The centennial celebration of Route 66 isn’t until 2026, but local tourism officials continue getting ready for what they believe will be a great opportunity to generate tourism revenue. The “Last 100 Miles of Route 66 in southwest Illinois” project has included a series of postcard murals in various towns along the route. Several shield monuments are also now in place.
Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau President / CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z Route 66 shield monuments have been placed in Granite City, Collinsville, Carlinville, Edwardsville, Hamel, and Litchfield, with more to come.
Jobe says a Route 66 Interpretative Visitor Center in Edwardsville at an old gas station is nearly complete, and the renovation of the historic Cannonball Jail in Carlinville continues.