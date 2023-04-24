Route 66 Monument Carlinville.jpg

The Big Z's Doug Jenkins sits in the Route 66 Monument in Carlinville

The centennial celebration of Route 66 isn’t until 2026, but local tourism officials continue getting ready for what they believe will be a great opportunity to generate tourism revenue. The “Last 100 Miles of Route 66 in southwest Illinois” project has included a series of postcard murals in various towns along the route. Several shield monuments are also now in place.

Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau President / CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z Route 66 shield monuments have been placed in Granite City, Collinsville, Carlinville, Edwardsville, Hamel, and Litchfield, with more to come.

Jobe - Another Grant.mp3

Jobe says a Route 66 Interpretative Visitor Center in Edwardsville at an old gas station is nearly complete, and the renovation of the historic Cannonball Jail in Carlinville continues.