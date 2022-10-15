The American Red Cross continues to experience lower than expected donations and are offering donors a chance to receive a $10 gift card. All blood types are needed, but especially those with Type O blood. The agency is announcing more people are now eligible to donate, following a change in policy by the FDA regarding people who spent time in the U.K., Ireland, and France between 1980 and 2001.
American Red Cross spokesperson Joe Zydlo tells the Big Z the change is tied to an outbreak of mad cow disease decades ago.
There are several blood drives still coming up this month throughout the Riverbend and as a thank-you, all who come to give October 16-31 will receive a $10 e-Gift Card by email to a merchant of choice.