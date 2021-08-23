The Madison County Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations a couple of times a week at locations county-wide. Most are held at schools or school district offices. The positivity rate continues to increase, and that has a spokesperson for the office asking anyone who is not yet vaccinated to consider getting the shot.
As most of those being hospitalized right now with the most severe cases are unvaccinated, Amy Yeager said there is only so much public health departments can do on their own.
There are clinics coming up Wednesday at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto and at Alton High School on Thursday. In both cases the clinics run from 3:30-7:30pm. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. You can do that by calling (618) 692-8954, ext. 2, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or at http://www.madisonchd.org/