There are more license plate reader cameras coming to Metro East highways. Under a law signed by Governor JB Pritzker earlier this month, House Bill 4481 permits cameras along State highways in Madison, St. Clair and 20 other additional counties throughout Illinois.
Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly says the new law will assist law enforcement with investigating violent roadway crimes.
The state’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget includes $20 million to expand the technology statewide. The Illinois State Police utilizes automated license plate readers for investigations and arrests on reported roadway crimes in the Chicagoland area, and the new Illinois law expands this technology to assist efforts across the state. The law goes into effect immediately.