The Illinois High School Association is calling on sports fans to step up and become a sports referee.
Illinois had 13,700 licensed officials in 2015. That number is down to 8,200 officials this year.
“There may be games for junior varsity and freshman that won’t have a full crew. In the worst case scenario, some games have to be canceled,” Matt Troha, assistant executive director of IHSA, told The Center Square.
Troha blames COVID for lower numbers. Older coaches and people with health issues resigned during the pandemic – making the shortages even more acute, he said.
Wrestling and track and field referees are the most needed but even football and basketball do not have a full complement of referees. IHSA licenses officials in baseball, basketball, football, boys gymnastics, girls gymnastics, boys and girls lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, track and field, volleyball, water polo, wrestling, competitive cheerleading and dance.
“We encourage anyone who enjoys sports and had a connection to it, (who) coached it, watched their kids play, whatever. We need you to get involved and help our students,” Troha said.
If a person signs up, there is likely an opening that needs filling, Troha said.
People who are interested in becoming referees can find more information and fill out an application on the IHSA website. Candidates must be at least 17 years old and in good physical condition. Candidates need to “be able to make quick decisions and stick to them,” the IHSA website says.