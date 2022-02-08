More area school districts have joined the Southwestern School District in going “mask optional” for the school day. The Roxana School District and the Jersey School District both say the wearing of face coverings will now be optional, citing a Sangamon County judges’ ruling halting the state’s mask mandate.
The temporary restraining order threw COVID-19 mitigations into chaos on Monday as school districts around the state, even those not named in the state lawsuit, interpreted the ruling in their own way. Southwestern School District Superintendent Kyle Hacke says the judge’s ruling was not clear as to whether the ruling applied to just the students named in the suit or to everyone, so in the pursuit of fairness, they chose mask-optional for everyone. This is just a temporary restraining order issues by the judge, so the future of masking remains uncertain.
Whatever the final outcome, Hacke tells The Big Z, people will be upset:
The Edwardsville and Collinsville School Districts, both named in the suit, decided that only those families named in the suit could go mask optional, while current COVID mitigations would remain in place for everyone else. East Alton Elementary District notified parents it would keep current rules in place rather than make constant changes until the case is settled in court.