We’re hearing more details about the plans to redevelop Alton’s Piasa Park. Late last week the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau announced the project that is expected to transform the park over the next couple of years.
Among the changes will be the construction of a 4,500-square-foot state-of-the-art Byway Discovery Center which will become the new Alton Visitor Center, which is about four times the amount of space they have at the current building.
There have been some concerns about the potential for flooding in that area, which Cory Jobe, President / CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau addresses:
Others on social media have criticized using the money for this project instead of projects such as street repairs. Jobe reminds that as the money is coming from a Capital Bill Grant, the money must be used for projects specified by the grant.
You can listen to the full interview with Jobe here: