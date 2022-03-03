Illinois State Police have released more details this morning about a fatal police-involved shooting that took place Wednesday night in Collinsville. The incident took place just after 8:30pm at a home in the 100 block of Arnold Street, which is near Collinsville Road and Interstate 255. A 45-year-old East Carondolet man died at the scene.
According to information released by the State Police, the Collinsville Police Department responded to a residence at that location for a reported home invasion. When officers arrived, they allegedly observed Steinhauer inside the residence with a firearm. After repeated orders from the officers to drop the weapon, Steinhauer is said to have opened the door and fired at the officers. Officers returned fire and struck Steinhauer. Officers attempted to render aid, however Steinhauer succumbed to his injuries at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.