A Missouri man is being held in St. Louis County on a $1 million cash bond, accused of killing and dismembering an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. 63-year-old Mike A. Clardy of Maryland Heights is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 35-year-old Deanna Howland whose remains were found at a rest stop along I-70 in Wright City.
Howland’s torso was found in Warren County, Missouri in 2004 and identified in 2016. Warren County Detective Lt. Scott Schoenfeld says the case had gone cold until new DNA evidence led investigators to Clardy.
In 2021 investigators submitted some DNA evidence to the FBI in hopes advances in DNA technology could be helpful. In late 2022, the FBI provided information leading to a person of interest. Clardy allegedly confessed to the murder, which is said to have occurred at his address at the time in St. Ann, Mo.