The state police says there will be convoys occurring at different times though the end of the week by various groups heading across Illinois. The agency says it's ready to protect the public and the right to peaceful protest as those convoys roll through the state.
The situation is fluid says Sergeant Joey Watson, with some larger convoys keeping in contact with law enforcement, while others are smaller, local efforts.
Regardless of when they move through Illinois, Watson says they will work hard to ensure the convoys can run while not presenting any danger to the public.