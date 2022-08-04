The Madison County State’s Attorney has announced additional convictions in a tri-county theft ring. 36-year-old Larry Thompson pled guilty in two recent cases that authorities say were part of a ring of residential burglaries and stolen vehicles in Madison, Jersey, and Macoupin counties.
Thompson, along with seven others, was identified as being a part of a local theft ring last summer and was arrested in August of 2021 during the execution of a search warrant in Moro. He pled guilty to offenses related to a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, aggravated fleeing and eluding a police office and residential burglary. He was sentenced to seven years in state prison. An additional suspect in the ring, Curtis Faust, was sentenced to 14 years back in February. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.