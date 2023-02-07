The area of Belle Street in downtown Alton continues to be the epicenter of current sewer separation work. 7th Street east of Belle Street is partially restored, with more to come. 9th Street remains closed to thru traffic from Alton Street east to George Street.
Illinois American Water Company spokesperson Karen Cotton tells The Big Z the work continues to progress at weather allows.
New sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water mains are being installed in the intersection of 9th Street and Belle Street. Belle Street at 10th Street will remain open for traffic to access Piasa Street for the next couple of weeks. Another sewer crew will be starting work again between Piasa Street and Alby Street, but north-South traffic on US 67 will not be impacted.