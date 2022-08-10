The Madison County Health Department has announced the discovery of two probable cases of the monkeypox virus. Both cases are associated with domestic travel and the persons had minimal contact with the public and are isolating at home. In the release, the health department says it also notified any potential close contacts of the infected persons.
Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus which comes from the same virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters. The illness is very contagious, and an infected patient is usually sick for 2-4 weeks and should isolate during that time. If you believe you have symptoms for monkeypox, call your doctor immediately.