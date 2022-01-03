Starting Monday, people 5 years old and older will have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine when dining inside an establishment in Cook County. Other cities are holding off on such a move. Critics say the measure will marginalize minority communities.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the vaccine mandate will take effect Monday. Cook County followed suit.
The mandate requires businesses in Chicago and Cook County to check the vaccination status of patrons of bars, restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues and to refuse admittance to anyone who can't provide proof.
Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the requirement is for full vaccination by Monday.
“Meaning, if you didn’t already start, you’re too late,” Arwady said during a news conference announcing the mandate. “And, you need to start on that now so that you can participate in these activities.”
State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, said the mandate brings a false sense of security as even vaccinated people can spread the virus. The move will also marginalize minority communities.
“It’s clear that there’s going to be a major, major impact on Blacks being able to go to these venues,” Ford told The Center Square.
Data from the city of Chicago show 64.1 % of residents in the Windy City are considered fully vaccinated, leaving more than a third unable to comply with the mandate. Further data show 49% of Black Chicagoans are fully vaccinated and 59.5% of the Latino population is fully vaccinated.
Chicago businesses have requested more time to implement the mandate, saying they face higher costs for extra staff and have other unanswered questions.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker heralded Chicago's and Cook County’s move.
“I hope that people across the state will take example and look at what will work in their community,” Pritzker said. “Just saying you’re going to look at vaccine cards may not work in one place or another.”
While recognizing such a decision is ultimately up to the local county health department, Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder’s approach is to leave it up to the individual.
“I think the restaurants and other establishments have been hurt enough by the pandemic,” Langfelder told WMAY. “What we’re trying to do is work our way through it, so I don’t see that forthcoming.”
Several media reports from other areas of the country with indoor vaccine requirements show police officers escorting families out of restaurants, or employees being assaulted by incensed customers.