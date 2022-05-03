Starting Thursday at 7am, drivers on eastbound I-270 that want to head northbound on 367 will have to use a different exit. The northbound loop ramp that has been in place for decades will be closed, and all traffic will use the exit that has traditionally been used for traffic exiting the interstate and heading southbound.
To do this, a temporary lane leading to a temporary signaled intersection on 367 has been created. MoDOT Project Communications Coordinator Nina Thompson tells The Big Z there will eventually be a dual-lane flyover ramp connecting 270 east to 367 north.
The goal is to have a completely revamped I-270 open by the end of 2023. To see the video explanation of how this new aspect of the project will work, go to: http://www.i270north.org/