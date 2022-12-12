Drivers who regularly use the westbound I-270 exit ramp at West Florissant should be aware that the Missouri Department of Transportation will permanently close the exit ramp on Wednesday at 7 a.m., weather permitting. Drivers who wish to access West Florissant Avenue from westbound I-270 will now use the Old Halls Ferry Road westbound exit from I-270. Nina Thompson is the communications coordinator for the I-270 North project.
The ramp closure and construction work are part of the $278 million I-270 North Project infrastructure upgrades.