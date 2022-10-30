The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning to close the Interstate 270 eastbound ramp from Hanley/Graham at 7 AM on Monday morning October 31st, weather permitting.
The ramp closure is needed for widening of the highway and the building of a new retaining wall.
MoDOT spokeswoman Nina Thompson tells the Big Z how drivers have been handling the various closures along 270 so far:
Thompson says that entrance ramp at Hanley will be closed for about two months.
The closure and construction work are part of the $278 million I-270 North project infrastructure upgrades.
For the latest on the project: www.i270north.org