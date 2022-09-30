If you use the entrance ramp from West Florissant Avenue to eastbound I-270, know that the Missouri Department of Transportation has rescheduled closure of the entrance ramp for 7am on Monday, October 3, weather permitting. To access eastbound I-270 in this area, you can use the new eastbound I-270 entrance ramp from Pershall Road, between Washington Street/Elizabeth Avenue and West Florissant Avenue.
You can also gain access to eastbound I-270 at Old Halls Ferry Road. MoDOT spokesperson Nina Thompson tells The Big Z the 270 North Project will reduce the number of ramps from 18 to 14.
The closure and construction work are part of the $278 million I-270 North Project infrastructure upgrades. You can keep up to date on the project at www.i270north.org