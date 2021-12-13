Dirt continues to move on a plan to raise a portion of the lower lanes of U.S. 67 heading into Missouri from Alton, which are usually impacted by moderate and major flooding.
MoDOT is in the process of widening the upper lanes to make room for two lanes in each direction, once the project is complete in 2023. The agency has released a video to illustrate its vision of the final product.
While there was talk about putting signals in at Riverlands Way near the gas station, that idea was scrapped because of safety concerns. Instead, Missouri Department of Transportation Project Manager Lisa Kuntz said engineers opted for J-turns.
MoDOT is actually creating two additional lanes that will run alongside of the existing upper lanes, rather than raising the existing lower lanes as some had thought might be the case. The new lanes will help with traffic issues during moderate flooding of the Mississippi River. You can learn more about the project at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=urncbjKDNrk&ab_channel=ShaundaWhite