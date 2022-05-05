The road project to make all lanes of Highway 67 in West Alton just off the Clark Bridge the same elevation is on track to be finished later this year. MoDOT is creating two additional lanes that will run alongside of the existing upper lanes, rather than raising the existing lower lanes as some had thought might be the case.
Missouri Department of Transportation North Area Engineer Aaron Hugenberg tells The Big Z with the two roads right next to each other, they will be separated by a barrier wall.
There had been some talk about putting signals in at Riverlands Way near the gas station, but that idea was scrapped due to safety concerns. Instead, engineers opted for “J-Turns” which you can learn more about here: https://www.modot.org/j-turns