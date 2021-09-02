The Madison County Health Department says the county is still at a high rate of transmission, as new cases of COVID-19 continue to rack up. Positivity rates are climbing, as are deaths, but a spokesperson for the department says you can still get a vaccine at a number of places.
Madison County Health Department Spokesperson Amy Yeager said the numbers are just too high.
Anyone 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, although minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. For more information about getting a vaccine, call (618) 692-8954, ext. 2, or visit https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php