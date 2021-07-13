The Madison County Health Department continues to track new cases of COVID-19 and wants you to get vaccinated if you haven’t done so yet. Positivity rates are climbing, but the opportunities to get immunized are plentiful, according to a spokesperson for the department.
Madison County Health Department Spokesperson Amy Yeager said COVID-19 is still a threat to those who have not gotten their shots.
Anyone 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, although minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
For more information about getting a vaccine, call (618) 692-8954, ext. 2, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or visit http://www.madisonchd.org/