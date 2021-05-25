mitchell100book.png

Mitchell Elementary School Principal Lisa Yarbrough recognized 69 students who completed the Individual Reading Plan 100 book reader program for the 2020-21 school year.

All students received a medal for their accomplishment, and fourth-grade students who read four years straight also received a $2 bill. 

"I am so proud of our Mitchell students. Reading is one of, if not the most important, skill students learn at school. Being able to read fluently and comprehend what is being read allows students to be successful in all subjects," Yarbrough said. "This school year has been unlike any other and they have managed to work hard and accomplish their goals. Thank you to their families as well for instilling in them the importance of education."

The following Mitchell third- and fourth-graders read 100 books for the 2020-21 school year:

Third grade                                                  

Isabella Amarelle

Daniel Bell 

Arabella Blumenstein

Hunter Boyd

Trace Bridgeman

Kelsey Brown

Kaylee Bunch

Tyler Burton

Alexis Chavez

Averie Coffman

Maisie Curran

Lillian Delgado

Rylee Dove

Aiden Focht

Hudson Gaines

Aliyah Green

Nevaeh Green

Laila Hamed

Ryan Hang

Gracie Taylor

Lille Townsend

Brandon Weller

Cole Wintermeyer

Ethan Wycoff

Chase Hawthorne

Jennifer Hernandez

Angelina Lopez-Irra 

Eden Kielty

Ryan Lasher

Marilyn Martin

Charlotte Masters

Princeton McNeil

Bryant Meyer

Ian Miller

Myrabel Miller

Liam Monroe

Kaylene Morton

Lyla Noel

Lennon Schillinger

Frankie Schwaller

Lorelai Schubert

Thomas Stone

Hannah Taylor

Gabe Torres

Carter Watson

Trinity Wilson-Rogers

Ella Wycoff

Lucas Zoe

Fourth grade 

Brody Bremer                      

                            

Olivia Carney

         

                            

Karter Davis

                     

Mackenzie Dawson

Hayden Dotson

Evan Ervay

Daphne Deleon Garcia

James Hall

Genevieve Harper

Camden Hawthorne

Dallison Hull

Jozlyn Kolb

Emma Lake

Steven Munoz

Kaylin Silva 

Cole Simpson

Madyson Talley

Nia Turner

Alex Huerta Villar 

Derrick Yokley

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

