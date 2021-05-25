Mitchell Elementary School Principal Lisa Yarbrough recognized 69 students who completed the Individual Reading Plan 100 book reader program for the 2020-21 school year.
All students received a medal for their accomplishment, and fourth-grade students who read four years straight also received a $2 bill.
"I am so proud of our Mitchell students. Reading is one of, if not the most important, skill students learn at school. Being able to read fluently and comprehend what is being read allows students to be successful in all subjects," Yarbrough said. "This school year has been unlike any other and they have managed to work hard and accomplish their goals. Thank you to their families as well for instilling in them the importance of education."
The following Mitchell third- and fourth-graders read 100 books for the 2020-21 school year:
Third grade
Isabella Amarelle
Daniel Bell
Arabella Blumenstein
Hunter Boyd
Trace Bridgeman
Kelsey Brown
Kaylee Bunch
Tyler Burton
Alexis Chavez
Averie Coffman
Maisie Curran
Lillian Delgado
Rylee Dove
Aiden Focht
Hudson Gaines
Aliyah Green
Nevaeh Green
Laila Hamed
Ryan Hang
Gracie Taylor
Lille Townsend
Brandon Weller
Cole Wintermeyer
Ethan Wycoff
Chase Hawthorne
Jennifer Hernandez
Angelina Lopez-Irra
Eden Kielty
Ryan Lasher
Marilyn Martin
Charlotte Masters
Princeton McNeil
Bryant Meyer
Ian Miller
Myrabel Miller
Liam Monroe
Kaylene Morton
Lyla Noel
Lennon Schillinger
Frankie Schwaller
Lorelai Schubert
Thomas Stone
Hannah Taylor
Gabe Torres
Carter Watson
Trinity Wilson-Rogers
Ella Wycoff
Lucas Zoe
Fourth grade
Brody Bremer
Olivia Carney
Karter Davis
Mackenzie Dawson
Hayden Dotson
Evan Ervay
Daphne Deleon Garcia
James Hall
Genevieve Harper
Camden Hawthorne
Dallison Hull
Jozlyn Kolb
Emma Lake
Steven Munoz
Kaylin Silva
Cole Simpson
Madyson Talley
Nia Turner
Alex Huerta Villar
Derrick Yokley
