The Madison County Coroner says a 78-year-old Missouri man died after being thrown from his vehicle in Edwardsville this (Friday) morning. Paul W. Wisdom of Park Hills was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:17am. The crash was not witnessed but discovered by a passerby about a half-hour earlier.
The crash scene was on eastbound Route 143 at the SIU Northern Access Road. It appears Wisdom was thrown from his truck after it left the roadway and rolled. The preliminary cause of death appears to be blunt chest trauma.