It was primary day on Tuesday and the slate is set for the fall general election. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate with nearly 50% of the vote. He’ll face Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, who won in a crowded field on Tuesday. They’ll vie to replace retiring U.S. Senator Republican Roy Blunt.

Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush easily won her District 1 primary race with 69% of the vote over second place businessman Steve Roberts who earned 26%.

In the high-profile position of St. Louis County Executive, incumbent Sam Page easily won the Democratic primary and will now face Republican Katherine Pinner in November.