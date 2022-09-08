The local chapter of the Sierra Club Alton Main Street, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are calling on volunteers for their 16th annual Mississippi Earthtones River Clean-up. The conservation and clean-up event is always held the weekend after the Mississippi Earthtones Festival and is planned for September 24th. Volunteers and staff will work to rid local islands and shorelines of the Mississippi of trash and debris.
To days, the annual river cleanup has collected over 45 tons of trash and recycled 10 tons of materials. Three-River Project Coordinator for the Sierra Club Christine Favilla tells the Big Z volunteers should register in advance.
The river clean-up event will be held on Saturday September 25th from 9am to 1pm. The plan is to launch from the Lincoln Shields area, which is currently closed due to vandalism. To register, click here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508044fafa829a1f58-2022