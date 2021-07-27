The Mississippi Earthtones Festival will take place this year and will be back to how things looked before the pandemic. Last year was a virtual event, but the plan given preliminary approval by the Alton City Council Committee of the Whole on Monday allows for the return to the street festival along Broadway.
Alton Main Street and the local chapter of the Sierra Club are sponsoring the event, planned for noon-10 p.m. Sept. 18. Christine Favilla, Sierra Club co-coordinator, said they recently revealed this year’s theme.
In addition to food and vendors, there will be the traditional focus on music. Grateful Dead tribute band Jake’s Leg will headline the show. Other acts will channel the music of Pink Floyd, reggae, blues, and some other acts that have not yet been confirmed.