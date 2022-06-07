A teenage girl was found safe Monday night after worried grandparents reported her missing. The 13-year-old girl failed to return home in rural New Douglas Monday evening and the grandparents contacted authorities. A search party of about 100 volunteers responded to a call for help last evening.
Illinois State Police brought in a helicopter and first responders from around the area also took part along with members of the public. The girl was located a little before 9:30pm and was reunited with her family.