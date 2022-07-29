Police in Edwardsville are asking residents to be on the lookout for a man they consider missing. 48-year-old Grady Giger was last seen in the 900 block of Esic Drive Thursday afternoon around 2pm. He is not in possession of his needed daily medication.
Giger is a white male, 5 foot 10, 280 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink polo shirt with blue jeans, suspenders, and white tennis shoes. Authorities say he likes to take short walks and frequents comic book stores, gas stations, hospitals, and restaurants.
Anyone with any information about Grady is asked to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.