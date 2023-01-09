The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing man. Craig Winters was last seen on Saturday in Palmyra driving a blue 2006 Honda Ridge Line. Winters, who suffers from dementia, was last seen near his residence on Goshen Road. The vehicle he was driving has an Illinois license plate number of 1982412.
If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office at 217-854-3135 ext 1 or your local police. A photo of Winters can be seen at this story at AdvantangeNews.com