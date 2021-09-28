A new plan to engage with minority students at Godfrey’s Lewis and Clark Community College is coming up Thursday. From 2-4pm in The Commons inside the McPike Math and Science Complex, the college will host its inaugural Minority Information Fair.
Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings said they will share information and resources that can potentially help minority students reach their academic and career goals.
In addition, there will be information about student clubs and organizations on campus, as well as board gaming and free pizza. The L&C Music Department will provide entertainment. Registration is not required for this free event.