Minority groups are blasting Gov. J.B. Pritzker for signing revised legislative maps they say takes away from their political power for the next decade.
Pritzker signed revised legislative maps Friday. The maps were passed by Democrats along party lines after an end of August special session. Democrats revised maps based on estimates they approved and the governor enacted in June. Pritzker on Friday said the revised maps comply with the Voting Rights Act.
Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund staff attorney Ernest Herrera disagreed.
“The maps do not reflect the Census data and Latino population growth over the last decade,” Herrera said following the map’s enactment. “It’s unfortunate that the Governor went along with the plans that shortchange the Latino community. MALDEF challenged the June 2021 maps and we’re prepared to challenge the August 2021 maps. Illinois must comply with the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act.”
Illinois African Americans for Equitable Redistricting’s Valarie Leonard said Pritzker’s signature on the Democrats’ maps makes a mockery of the Voting Rights Act.
“People did not have enough time to prepare,” Leonard told WMAY. “There was not sufficient engagement in the African American community. We had to write letters to ask them to hold hearings at times and places that were accessible.”
She said Democrats at the statehouse ignored groups urging against rushing the maps.
“I think at this point it’s just greed,” Leonard said. “They really could have allowed for more representation for minority groups and still have a veto-proof majority.”
IAAER is reviewing its legal options.
Change Illinois Executive Director Madeleine Doubek was also critical of Pritzker’s signature on the revised maps.
“These maps just do not, contrary to what [Pritzker] said, reflect the rich diversity of Illinois and they contain fewer opportunities for Latino, Black and other communities in Illinois to have the power to have a say over who they elect.”
Doubek said it’s crucial the three-judge panel for the Northern District of Illinois act on the maps “because in January candidates need to be able to start collecting petitions to run for office in these districts.”
A hearing on Oct. 7 has Republicans and MALDEF asking for summary judgment against the maps.