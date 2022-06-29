Congresswoman Mary Miller, who recently picked up the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, has won the GOP nomination for the newly created 15th Congressional District over Congressman Rodney Davis. Trump gave his endorsement to Miller during a weekend appearance in Quincy.
The vote tally was 57% for Miller to 43% for Davis. Davis won in Christian and Sangamon counties but lost in Madison County and in many of the rural counties where former President Trump is still popular. Davis has served 5 terms in Congress and after the election congratulated Miller on the victory and thanked his supporters.
In the 13th District that covers a portion of the Metro East, Democrat Nikki Budzinski the winner in her primary and will face Republican Regan Deering who won a 4-person primary. The newly draw 13th District covers a portion of Madison, Macoupin and St. Clair County and stretches northeast to include Springfield, Decatur, and Champaign.