Two members of Congress will square off for the Republican nomination in the new Illinois 15th District. Rodney Davis of Taylorville currently represents most of the district and will be challenged by freshman Congresswoman Mary Miller of Oakland, which is just outside the newly drawn district. U.S. House members do not have to live in the district they represent.
Davis had been rumored to considering a run for governor but decided a few weeks ago to instead run for reelection where he has been a member of Congress since 2013. Miller made her announcement over the weekend and received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Davis’ campaign called Miller a “carpetbagger” since she lives outside the district and said Davis is a proven conservative member of Congress while Miller is not. Miller, who was also endorsed by Trump when she ran in 2020, could have chosen to run in the 12th District where she lives and faced fellow Republican Congressman Mike Bost. Davis has already received the endorsement of 32 of the 35 GOP county chairmen, plus endorsements from Congressmen Bost. The Illinois Primary is June 28.