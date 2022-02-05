It was a red-hot real estate market in Illinois last year, and millennials looking to buy their first home were a driving force behind it.
Illinois home sales went up nearly 12% and median prices rose around 11% in 2021 compared to the year before.
A wave of first time millennial home buyers entered into the market eager to own homes and raise their families. As a result, low inventories made the market that much more competitive.
Jaime Seale with the real estate data company Clever, said research shows 90% of millennials said they would make an offer on a home without seeing it in person.
“I think it really has to do with the competitiveness of the market,” said Seale. “You see a house that looks good, you have to jump on it. You might not have time to schedule a showing.”
Home ownership is also taking a bigger chunk out of paychecks. Nearly half of the millennials asked by Clever said they expect to max out their budgets when buying a home, with 33% planning to purchase a home that costs more than the median U.S. home price of about $405,000.
The median sales price for a home in Illinois in December 2021 was $244,000, up 7.3% from December 2020.
The tight housing market is forcing some to make an offer on a second or third choice. Clever’s research shows 82% of millennials are more likely than boomers (62%) to purchase a fixer-upper, but 1 in 4 who do so regret it.
Once they take the plunge, some don’t plan to stay there long. According to the Clever survey, nearly a third of millennials (31%) plan to live in their homes for less than five years.
Seale expects the market to calm down a bit this year but will still present challenges for millennials.
“I think it is going to stabilize, but home buyers, especially millennials, are still expecting a lot of obstacles,” said Deale. “Expect to pay more than asking price and expect to have other bidders on the same home.”