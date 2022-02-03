A Republican candidate for Illinois secretary of state says he’s in it to restore trust in government.
John Milhiser announced he’s vying for the GOP’s nomination to the seat that’s long been held by Democratic Secretary of State Jesse White. White is not running for reelection after more than two decades in office.
Milhiser is a former state’s attorney in Sangamon County. He served as the U.S. attorney for the Central District of Illinois under the Trump administration. He said he now teaches government and history to children and sees an “unhealthy complete distrust of government.” He hopes to correct that as secretary of state.
“So the secretary of state's office in my mind, and I’m very excited about it, is the perfect platform, perfect location for me, to work to, one, make the community better and, two, restore faith in government and our leaders which we have to do,” Milhiser told WMAY.
The secretary of state’s office does more than just provide drivers services, Milhiser said. It also manages services for businesses and for libraries around the state, is the official record keeper for state government and even has its own police force with investigative powers. But, Milhiser notes, the secretary of state’s office touches many Illinoisans' lives through driver services.
“They need to be delivered at a high level, efficiently, effectively, and the offices need to be open,” Milhiser said. “It’s much more than a [driver services facility].”
The offices under White had been closed for months during parts of the pandemic. Just recently, driver services facilities reopened after being closed for three weeks in January out of concern of increased COVID-19 cases.
As to a proposed digital drivers’ license some secretary of state candidates are proposing, Milhiser said such an item must be safe and secure.
Services aren’t the only thing on the former prosecutor’s mind.
“I think, not just the secretary of state’s office, but when you think of Illinois politics, Illinois state government, unfortunately, it is synonymous with corruption and we have to change that,” Milhiser said.
Milhiser is among other Republicans vying for statewide office, like Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, who’s seeking the gubernatorial nomination, attorney general candidate Steve Kim, treasurer candidate state Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, and comptroller candidate Shannon Teresi.
“One-party Democrat rule doesn't work and so we all need to work together,” Milhiser said. “We need good government and we need public servants in leadership positions who are there for the right reasons.”
Milhiser faces a potential primary featuring state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, and Chicago media personality William Kelly. There are several Democrats vying for their party’s nomination. The primary is June 28.