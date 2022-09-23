The 14th annual Miles for Meso returns to an in-person event on Saturday in Alton. It’s a 5K Run and 3K Fun Run/Walk beginning and ending at Simmons Hanly Conroy on Court Street in Alton across from Marquette Catholic High School. The race starts at 9am with on-site festivities and registration beginning at 7:30am.
More than 1,000 people are expected to participate in-person or virtually. The last two years, the race has been held virtually where runners could take part on their own. This year, the full event will return to support the fundraiser and spread awareness of mesothelioma. The first Alton race was held in 2009 and is a fundraiser for the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization. You can sign-up on-site Saturday morning, and the cost is $45. The Metro Tri Club of Edwardsville and firm employees are co-organizing the event. Cash prizes will be awarded to top finishers and all participants will receive a finisher medal.
