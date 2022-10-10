The 14th annual Miles for Meso returned to an in-person event on September 24 in Alton, and it appears to have been a rousing success. $40,000 was raised for the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, a national nonprofit dedicated to securing a U.S. ban on asbestos and supporting families impacted by asbestos-related diseases.
This was the first time since 2019 that participants were able to gather in person, as the pandemic forced organizers to get creative and host a virtual event in 2020 and 2021. Todd Adamitis, Miles for Meso Committee Chair and chief operations officer for Simmons Hanly Conroy tells The Big Z he’s pleased with the turnout.
More than $890,000 has been raised in Miles for Meso races around the country since the first one in 2009.
Thirty-three fundraising teams and individuals collectively raised more than $20,000. The top fundraising team was Team Al, who was walking in memory of Albert Manning from Roxana, Illinois who passed away in 2019 from mesothelioma. Georgie Porgie’s Meso Patrol finished second walking in memory of George Dreith, from Godfrey, Illinois, who passed away from mesothelioma in 2015. Captain Bob’s Warriors finished third, participating in honor of Robert (Bob) Oakes, a U.S. Navy veteran who passed away from mesothelioma in 2017. The top individual fundraisers were Alison Dreith, Kim Ralidak, and Chris Dreith.
The 5K race top finishers were Frankie Biondo of Wildwood, Missouri, who placed first overall in the men’s race with a time of 15:59, and Anna West of Chesterfield, Missouri, who placed first overall in the women’s division with a time of 16:51. All Miles for Meso participants received commemorative finisher medals.
Simmons Hanly Conroy thanks the sponsors whose support allows Miles for Meso to remain successful and impactful every year. This year’s Alton event sponsors included Diamond Sponsors BDO, Classic Graphics, First Mid Bank & Trust, Jenner & Block, Impact Strategies, Paszkiewicz Litigation Services, Sokolove Law and The Bridge Church. Platinum sponsors included Acropolis Technology Group, Asbestos.com, Kiku Obata and Lockton Pohlman Court Reporting.
The 2023 Alton Miles for Meso is scheduled for Sep. 23.