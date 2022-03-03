Former longtime Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan (D) is being indicted on corruption charges. Federal prosecutors announced racketeering and bribery charges against the country’s longest serving house speaker Wednesday afternoon.
House Republican Leader, Representative Jim Durkin said Democrats who supported Madigan will have a lot to answer for:
At a separate event, Governor JB Pritzker was asked for his reaction.
The 22-count indictment comes after a more than two-year investigation.
State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) issued the following statement after the federal indictment of former House Speaker Mike Madigan:
“This indictment makes it perfectly clear that Mike Madigan and his criminal enterprise engaged in a massive corruption scheme for years which benefited him and his Democrat associates. Madigan kept his power for decades because of his corrupt scheme of doing business in state government. The same Democrat lawmakers that gave Madigan the power for decades are the same Democrats preventing stronger anti-corruption laws from becoming law. It’s clear Madigan’s abuse of public trust has tainted state government for a long time, it’s time to write a new chapter that begins with stronger ethics reforms to root out corruption in state government.”
“Mike Madigan and his corrupt Chicago Machine have finally been charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for bribery, extortion, racketeering and public corruption. Madigan and his associates created a criminal enterprise, at the expense of the Illinois citizens and good public policy. They used their power in the legislature to benefit themselves.
Sadly, I have sincere concerns that this corruption continues. There are many concerns that politicians are now picking the lobbyists they will work with, in order to get their buddies lobbying contracts. Remember, it was Speaker Welch who chaired the House Special Investigation Committee to investigate Madigan and it is he who found no fault. That committee purposely swept ethics concerns under the rug, and now the federal government is dealing with the fallout.
It's past time for the Illinois General Assembly to pass real ethics reform to give the Legislative Inspector General the tools needed to root out the corruption at its core.
Illinoisans are tired of Democrats' corruption. Illinoisans are hurting. They want safe neighborhoods, good schools, lower taxes and good infrastructure.
It is time to let the Courts decide what happens to Madigan and his criminal enterprise and it is time for the General Assembly to get to work helping the people who voted them into office."