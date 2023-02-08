MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah is boasting record passenger numbers for 2022. Over 163,000 passengers were served last year, beating the 2021 passenger count by nearly 2,000. The bump is believed to be the result of a “robust recovery” from the travel disruptions caused by the pandemic.
MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Director Bryan Johnson tells the Big Z he’s pleased with the story the numbers tell.
Destinations currently served by Allegiant Airlines from MidAmerica include Charleston, Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Ft. Myers/Punta Gorda, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Orlando, Phoenix/Mesa, Sarasota/Bradenton, Savannah, and Tampa Bay/St. Pete.