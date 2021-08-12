The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis has announced its 2021 campaign chair. Alan Meyer, president and CEO of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, will take on the responsibilities of the campaign that helps the agency provide services for those in need in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene, and Calhoun counties.
Meyer talked about what his responsibilities will be.
United Way provides vital funding to a safety net of nonprofits that address so many needs in our community. This year, United Way is investing an additional $1.4 million into long-term support needed for individuals and families through housing and utility assistance, healthcare support, and employment training and placement.