Passengers of MetroLink are encouraged to allow extra time to reach their destinations as upgrades to the rail system will prompt some changes during evening and weekends beginning today.
MetroLink will operate on a single track at different locations to allow Metro Transit teams to make upgrades and add new customer enhancements to the MetroLink light rail system all week long and into the weekend. Upgrades will include camera upgrades, new digital displays, new PA system, platform improvements, stairway replacement, the rehabilitation of some locations and upgrades to the real-time camera system and new station security infrastructure as part of the secure platform plan.
During the week, MetroLink the changes will affect trains operating on a single track from 6:00 p.m. to end of service, and all day on Saturday and Sunday from the beginning of service to end of service. Route changes can be found at www.metrostlouis.org.