The MetroLink light rail system is set to fully reopen today for the first time since a torrential storm dumped 9 inches of rain on the St. Louis area back on July 26 and flooded a portion of the line. Since then, riders have had to deal with delays and bus connections especially with the blue line and the Delmar Loop Station which is a total loss.
The flash flooding that day also damaged signals, destroyed five relay stations and flooded out a two-car train. The estimated cost of the damage is up to $40-million, double the original estimate according to Bi-State Development. During a news conference last week, the agency said all lines would be back to full operation today, but would run on a weekend schedule, meaning 20-minutes between train, and speed limits in some previously damaged areas. The blue line of MetroLink took most of the damage, especially the Delmar Loop and Forest Park-DeBaliviere stations. The red line that connects Lambert Airport to Scott Air Force Base reopened a few days after the storm. Officials say there is still some damage to repair that will take several more months and noted the elevators at the Forest Park Station are currently not in service.