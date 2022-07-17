Organizers of the SIUE Metro East Start Up Challenge are announcing the application window is open for the 9th annual competition. The purpose of the Challenge is to identify, encourage and support entrepreneurs and business startups across the SBDC’s nine-county service area.
Metro East SBDC Director Jo Ann May tells The Big Z the 2022 Challenge invites entrepreneurs and startup businesses from its service area, and there are sessions planned to help answer questions.
For more information, including dates, times, and locations of the informational sessions, go to https://www.siue.edu/metroeaststartup/. The first-place winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize. Second, third, and fourth place will receive $6,000, $4,000, and $2,000 respectively. Prize winners will also receive an array of in-kind professional services. The entry deadline is Sunday, August 14. The Challenge will announce its cash prizewinners on Friday, November 4.