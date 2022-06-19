The Metro East Park and Recreation District, serving Madison and St. Clair counties, has announced their Board of Directors has approved $3.4 million in grant funding for three separate grant programs for park related events and activities in the region. These programs are intended to help local park districts and municipalities leverage their funds and make their locally led projects a reality.
MEPRD Grant Coordinator Cole Preston tells the Big Z there’s a way for the average resident to have a say in where the money goes.
For FY2023, the district has approved record program budgets for the Park and Trail Grant Program ($1M increase from previous year) and the Community Planning Grant Program ($100K increase).