A Fairview Heights man was among three people killed in an Amtrak train derailment in Montana on Saturday.
Zach Schneider, 28, was on the train with his wife, who survived. Investigators are still trying to determine why eight cars of the 10-car train left the tracks near the north-central Montana town of Joplin, leaving several cars on their sides.
The two others killed were from St. Simons Island, Georgia. There were 141 passengers and 16 crew members on the train when it crashed in route from Chicago to Portland, Oregon. Along with the three fatalities, more than 50 others were injured. The National Transportation Safety Board and Amtrak are investigating.