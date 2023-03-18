The Madison County Sheriff’s Enforcement Team (SET) and Bethalto Police are announcing the arrest of an East Alton man for alleged methamphetamine trafficking.
Sixty-four-year-old Larry Tinnon is charged with that Class X felony crime, as well as aggravated unlawful possession with the intent to deliver the drug, and unlawful possession with the intent to deliver.
Sheriff’s deputies say the investigation took several months to complete.
A search of Tinnon’s home and business found more than 80 grams of meth and just over $3,000 cash.
Tinnon’s bond was set at $300,000.